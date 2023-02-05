CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for CareTrust REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for CareTrust REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -512.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.