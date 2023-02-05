FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 127,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading

