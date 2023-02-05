Purple Innovation, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 9.5% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 527,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

