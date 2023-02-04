OLD National Bancorp IN Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SLM were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,503,000 after acquiring an additional 564,507 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after acquiring an additional 596,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

