Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 867,586 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $184.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

