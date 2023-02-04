Virtu Financial LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2,377.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 400,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Aflac Company Profile



Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

