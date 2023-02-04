Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,304 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 75.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $242,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Brunswick by 73.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 146,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

NYSE:BC opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

