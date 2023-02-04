Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.22.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
