Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.22.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

