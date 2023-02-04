Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Starbucks Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,767,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $153,043,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 78,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 392,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 144,724 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

