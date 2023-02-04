Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 3,144 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,251,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 24,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

