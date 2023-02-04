Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 33 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.02 and a 200-day moving average of $557.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

