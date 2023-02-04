New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.44 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $30,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GWW opened at $675.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $576.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

