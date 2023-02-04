Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

