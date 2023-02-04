Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.22.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.