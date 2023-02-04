Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total transaction of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

