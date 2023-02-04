Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.