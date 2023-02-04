Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,879 shares of company stock worth $11,211,209 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $143.57.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.