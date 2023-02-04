Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.11 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

