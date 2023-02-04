Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.11 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after purchasing an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after buying an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CoStar Group Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoStar Group (CSGP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.