Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of BSX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.