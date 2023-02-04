Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

