Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,161,000 after buying an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

