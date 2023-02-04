Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

