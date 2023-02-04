Altman Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Tesla by 198.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 496.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 596.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 18,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $217.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.