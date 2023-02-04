Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 4.5 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

