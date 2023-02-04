Virtu Financial LLC Sells 21,429 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GE opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,798.00, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

