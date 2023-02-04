Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.