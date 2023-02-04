Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.