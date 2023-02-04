Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 35,650 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after buying an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 210.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,093,929,000 after buying an additional 2,763,947 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Tesla stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

