Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GPN opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 513.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $152.99.
In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
