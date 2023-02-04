Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $217.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.