Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 770 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.41. The company has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

