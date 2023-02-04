Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

