Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,239 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 382.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 160.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,505,037 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

