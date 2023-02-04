Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

CB stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

