New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $28,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 474,261 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

