Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,714,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,656,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 735,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

