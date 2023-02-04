New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $67.98 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

