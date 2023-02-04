Signaturefd LLC Buys 818 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

