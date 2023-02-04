Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,847 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $119.00 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

