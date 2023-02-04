Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.03 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ABC opened at $156.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.63 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

