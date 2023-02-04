Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $257,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

