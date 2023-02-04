Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $460,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $70,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,632 shares of company stock worth $17,424,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

