Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 92,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $256.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

