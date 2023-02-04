Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

