Arizona State Retirement System Sells 170 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.3 %

OSK opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.