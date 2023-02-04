EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 7.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

WMS stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

