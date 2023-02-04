Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $999 million-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.77 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.78.

Shares of BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.12.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bill.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

