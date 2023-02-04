Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.