Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $242.61.
Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms
In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
