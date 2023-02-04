QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.55 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

