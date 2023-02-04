Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

