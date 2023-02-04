QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.38.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.